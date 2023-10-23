BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Wednesday that a driver from Colorado collided with a bear on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to PSP, Lindsey Chapman, 30, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, struck a bear while traveling on I-476.

PSP says Chapman was traveling southbound on I-476, near mile marker 98.7 in Bear Creek Township in a 2022 Honda HRV, when a bear appeared in the roadway and was struck.

Officials say Chapman was not injured in the crash, and there is no word on the condition of the bear.