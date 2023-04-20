JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say they’ve found a pickup truck and identified its owner in connection to a string of crimes Wednesday night that resulted in the death of a 20 year-old after she was struck and killed by a large rock while driving.

The crimes happened Wednesday night starting at 10 p.m.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 20 year-old Alexa Bartell, of Arvada, was driving when one of the suspects threw a large rock either from a vehicle or the side of the road at her car.

Investigators say the rock hit Bartell and she was killed.

Moments earlier, Bartell was on the phone with a friend when the call went silent.

“Her friend was worried. So her friend used an app to track her phone, drove to the location where it looked like Alexa’s phone was just sitting, just sitting still,” JSCO Public Information Officer Jacki Kelley said. “She discovered that Alexa’s car had gone off the road into a field. And then she discovered her body inside.”

This was not the first instance of rocks being thrown at cars that night.

Timeline of the crime spree

10:04 p.m. — 100th Avenue and Simms Street in Westminster: A rock went through a windshield but the driver was uninjured



10:36 p.m. — McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street near the entrance to the Rock Creek neighborhood in Boulder County: Rock went through the windshield and caused minor injuries to the driver



10:37 p.m. — McCaslin Boulevard and Indiana Street near the entrance to the Rock Creek neighborhood in Boulder County: Rock hit a Toyota 4Runner and caused body damage to the vehicle but the driver was uninjured

10:45 p.m. — 10600 block of Indiana Street in Jefferson County: Rock went through a windshield of a yellow Chevy Spark and killed the driver



Thursday, 12:24 a.m. Highway 93 at Highway 72 in Arvada: Rock went through the windshield and caused minor injuries to the driver

“These are not games, these are people’s lives and what happened last night should never have happened,” Kelley said. “We don’t know who these suspects are, why they’re trying to do this, but they killed somebody last night and we want to know who they are.”

Now, JCSO is working with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police and Westminster Police to gather information. They believe there may be more victims.

The sheriff’s office released photos of a truck that may be connected to the incidents. It’s a light-colored 4-door 2003-2005 Dodge Ram, with an after-market cowl hood, a tonneau truck bed cover and a six-inch lift.

Truck possibly connected to investigation of woman killed after a rock hit her car (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) Truck possibly connected to investigation of woman killed after a rock hit her car (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) Truck possibly connected to investigation of woman killed after a rock hit her car (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) Truck possibly connected to investigation of woman killed after a rock hit her car (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday that they found the truck and identified the owner.

“We no longer need tips associated with the identification of the pickup truck or its owner. However, if you are a victim, we still want to hear from you,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you know anything about these crimes or the suspects who may be involved, you are asked to call the JCSO tip line at (303) 271-5612. If you have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the crimes, deputies want to talk to you.