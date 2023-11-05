SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An inaugural run got off on the right foot to help an annual food drive event raise their donation haul. Scranton Prep held a Color Run with participants engaging in games and fun on Loyola Field.

All anyone had to do to participate was donate at least ten cans of food, or buy a family of four a meal online.

The run introduced a fun new way to help increase food donations to help those facing food scarcity.

“We’ve been told by several of our community partners that this is something that keeps them afloat, especially during the holiday season, and we just really wanna make sure that we reach our goal of 80,000 pounds of food collected this year so that we can feed over 10 charities in the area, especially through the Thanksgiving holiday,” said the Great Ignatian Challenge faculty coordinator Virginia Farrell.

You can still make a donation even if you missed the Color Run. A table will be set up next Saturday outside Scranton Preps Galleria where they will be accepting more donations.