Collision with school bus leaves one dead in Monroe County

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man is dead after his truck collided with a school bus in Polk Township.

According to State Police, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in Polk Township, at the intersection of Route 209 and Route 534 when a black pickup truck collided with a school bus.

The driver of the pickup truck was declared dead at the scene.

Besides the driver, there was one other adult passenger on the bus; they were both uninjured.

The section of Route 209 between Hideaway Hill Road and Polk Township Road was closed while crews worked the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.