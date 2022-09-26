SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sugarloaf Township Police say a crash occurred between a student van and another vehicle on Monday evening.

According to police, a collision occurred on Monday, at the intersection of Prospect and Tomhicken Roads, leading to a student van being overturned on its side in a local resident’s yard.

Police report that traffic is blocked off at the intersection of Prospect and Tomhicken Roads.

Responding officials say that two people in the van were transported to a nearby hospital. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.