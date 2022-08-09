EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This time last year, we were discussing what colleges would look like with COVID restrictions. But now, there’s another virus to consider: Monkeypox.

Bloomsburg University is gearing up for the return of students next week, but they’ve created some plans to keep their campuses safe. Health center director Stacey Brunozzi says their efforts involve education and prevention, so when students arrive, they discuss the transmission of both monkeypox and COVID.

They also have screenings and housing available for those who test positive, but they encourage students to have a plan in place to leave campus if they test positive.

“We have you know screenings set up so when they contact the health center we follow the monkey pox and COVID screening questions and that’s all outlined on the CDC and PA Department of Health,” says Brunozzi.

The first official move-in day is August 15th and classes will begin to the 22nd. To learn more about symptoms and testing for monkeypox, head to the CDC’s website.