WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former President Trump’s indictment is a topic that’s being discussed on college campuses across the nation and right here at home in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Former President Trump has been charged by a New York Grand Jury with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an indictment that was unsealed Tuesday after Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, and Tuesday night, Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione spoke with college students and a political science professor for their reaction.

“This has obviously been a topic in all of my classes,” said Dr. Benjamin Toll, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Wilkes University.

Dr. Toll says his students are curious and eager to learn about the indictment of Former President Donald Trump.

“We’ve never had a president indicted in American History so whether that’s a good thing or not, it’s a new thing that we have to deal with and try to figure out how to handle that. Obviously, President Nixon would have been indicted had he not been pardoned by Gerald Ford but this is really a new experience for us as a country,” said Dr. Toll.

Eyewitness News spoke to students at Wilkes to hear their thoughts following Former President Trump’s arraignment in New York Tuesday.

“It’s kind of interesting. I figured that it wasn’t gonna go anywhere, but it’s gone further than I thought it was already,” said Jacob Smith, a Junior at Wilkes University.

“I was surprised, actually. There was a lot of, you know, rumors that have been around about him being involved in other scandals as well in the past,” said Vasiliki Gkroutsi, a Junior at Wilkes University.

Many students believe it’s important to respect their peer’s opinions.

“I feel like everybody kinda like can have a mature conversation about politics. I don’t think like they’re necessarily shutting people down. I feel like for the most part, the people that I know were really open to hearing what everybody has to say, and then you can agree to disagree on certain topics,” said Gisela Orama, a Senior at Wilkes University.

