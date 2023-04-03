FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the season for making honey and one area college is sharing its love for bees with its students and the community.

The tasty sight of fresh honey, something not possible without one key factor.

Kelley Stewart, the Director of the Woodlands Campus at Keystone College, said “We’re talking about bees and beekeeping!”

With spring finally here, staff and students with Keystone College’s Beekeeping Program are tending to its two bee apiaries on campus.

Since honeybees aren’t native to Pennsylvania, the apiaries give them the resources they need to survive, while providing students time to research and learn.

“They use their glands and produce wax. Build the wax comb, fill it up; with honey and pollen resources, feed it to their little baby bees, and then go out and provide pollinator services until the winter,” said instructor Casie Berkhouse.

But with the temperatures in our area alternating between warm and cold, program officials say sometimes they lose a hive.

“Come spring, everybody’s going out and checking their hives. Do they have activity? Do they have bees that survived the winter? So that’s definitely a challenge here” said Stewart.

Berkhouse says there’s a stigma that comes with insects, and that’s why they kicked off a “junior beekeeping program” open to the public.

“When students come, oftentimes they are fearful of bugs flying around their head, bees, anything with a stinger of course, but oftentimes they leave with a whole new appreciation for what’s going on.”

This year marks the first season Keystone College is debuting its second apiary. Biology expert Dr. Tom Seeley will be visiting the campus for its opening later this month.

For more information on the program, head here.