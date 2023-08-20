SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization took a unique approach to raise money for their cause.

It took place Sunday afternoon at the Sugarloaf Golf Club.

Sunshine, barbeque, and cornhole. Sunday afternoon the Collaborative Autism Movement group held their fundraising event.

This year they decided to switch things up a bit by hosting a cornhole competition.

Black Diamond Cornhole, a local cornhole group, partnered with the Collaborative Autism Movement and provided the cornhole boards and the excitement!

“We’re looking to help out the community and contribute back to our roots. you know this isn’t just for us, we’re here to help other people within our community,” said Dante Mariano co-owner of Black Diamond Cornhole.

All the money raised Sunday afternoon during a good time will go toward a great cause.

“We provide free sensory-friendly haircuts, free for sensory-friendly photography sessions, and inclusive sports we support and recreation programs in our area so families really look forward to the services that we provide because it’s very hard to find in this area,” explained Krista DeAngelo the CEO of Collaborative Austim Movement.

Those attending also had the chance to win prizes. The event also featured live music and food.

“There’s so much to be done out there in the autism community that we can’t you know the more families we reach the better the journey of autism is,” added Ellen Perchak the Executive Director of Collaborative Austim Movement.

If you want to learn more about the Collaborative Autism Movement visit their website.