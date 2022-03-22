EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An old proverb says, “two heads are better than one.” that’s proving to be true for a collaboration of several local mayors.

Pittston’s Department of Public Works (DPW) Supervisor Jason Klush has a new tool at his disposal: a skid steer.

“It goes pretty fast so it skids around, yeah,” said Jason Klush, DPW Supervisor, City of Pittston.

It comes in handy for snowstorms like the one on March 12 that dumped about a half-foot accumulation on the eve of Wilkes-Barre’s Saint Patrick’s Parade.

“Two or three years ago, we dealt with a snowstorm at our parade so I felt like you know we had practice with those kind of game conditions,” Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo explained.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo is part of a mayors’ committee of a half-dozen Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania mayors. He knew his neighbors, several miles south, could use a hand to handle pre-parade storm cleanup.

Wilkes-Barre DPW crews were in the middle of 16-hour shifts, clearing snow from the city including Public Square. That’s when Mayor George Brown received a call from Mayor Lombardo.

“So, I reached out to Mayor Brown and said to him, you know, ‘Hey, we’re available. We’ll come down.’,” Mayor Lombardo said.

They were ready to roll with the new skid steer, a few plow trucks, and five volunteers including Mayor Lombardo. Mayor Brown was happy for the help.

“Wow, I could sure use the help, Mike. That would be great,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

In another instance of the mayors’ committee paying dividends, Mayor Brown reached out to Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti on behalf of his friend Lizzie Breznay. The physically challenged Plains Township woman and her wheelchair needed a protective tent over this past weekend to attend the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade.

“Through the help of Mayor Cognetti, we were able to secure a place that she was able to go where she didn’t have to worry about the weather and she didn’t have to worry about someone walking into her and her wheelchair,” Mayor Brown stated.

Some big issues are on the front burner for the mayors’ committee, like developing a strategy to tackle blight, bolster municipal pension funds, and team up to urge lawmakers to toughen the Pennsylvania fireworks law.

“I think the most important thing about the partnership is the ability to collaborate. You know, we’re all in the same boat together,” said Mayor Lombardo.

“If we need to help each other out, we’re there for each other,” Mayor Brown stressed.

The local mayors’ committee also includes the Mayor of Philadelphia. The collaboration covers more than two million constituents.