Cold Case: Police still searching for killer in 1970 homicide in Monroe County

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On September 8, 1970, a taxi driver was found dead in his vehicle in Barrett Township, Monroe County. Police say they are still looking for who committed the crime 51 years later.

John Leonard, of Cresco, who was employed with Mick’s Taxi Service, reportedly picked up a man who was described as being a white male and having brown hair, at the Buck Hill Inn around 2:20 in the afternoon.





Leonard was later found in his car dead, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

According to the Monroe County District Attorneys’ website, in 1973 Leonard’s wife, Madaline Leonard, told her children that she was going to check on a lead in her husband’s death.

Madaline never returned home and was found dead in her car the next day, police cite that she crashed her car along Route 940 in Paradise Township, and it was ruled an accident.

Wednesday will mark the 51st anniversary of Leonard’s murder. This investigation is still open and unsolved. Leonard was a World War II veteran, a prisoner of war, and father to five children.

If anyone has information on this crime they are asked to call the PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6480.