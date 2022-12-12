WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cold Blue has been placed for two days in the City of Wilkes-Barre.

According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city will have a cold blue beginning Monday evening, December 12th through the morning of Tuesday, December 13th due to severe cold temperatures.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at the Keystone Mission 290 Parkview Circle, in Wilkes-Barre.

Officials say a Code Blue will be initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12” or more.