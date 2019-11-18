Cognetti announces transition structure



SCRANTON, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Scranton Mayor-Elect Paige Cognetti announced the formation of a Transition Team and Working Groups via her website. She and interim Mayor Wayne Evans plan to cooperate to institute a smooth transition.



“I said throughout the campaign that the job of the Mayor-Elect begins the day after the election. Mayor Wayne Evans and I will be working together to keep city government running effectively and efficiently,” Cognetti stated.



City departments have already begun meeting with the Transition Team. Working Groups will include: Community Engagement; External Funding; Financial Review; Jobs, Economy and Business Engagement; Personnel; Policy and Work Ethics; Public Health, Housing and Environment; and Technology, Infrastructure and Operations.



More information can be found on Mayor-Elect Cognetti’s website, www.scrantonmayoraltransition.com. She and Mayor Evans will hold a brief press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, November 18th on the steps of City Hall.