WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you drink coffee, this will hurt. The cost of coffee beans has jumped nearly 44% along with the supplies.

Eyewitness News Reporter Julie Dunphy stopped by local coffee shops to see how they’ve been affected.

Local coffee shops are doing everything they can to keep prices down. Across the United States, it’s now more than 4 dollars for a regular coffee, 9% higher than this time last year, and just like everything else, it’s on the rise.

At Abide Coffeehouse in Wilkes-Barre, Lafe Isaacson hasn’t hiked prices for customers, despite vendors increasing their prices.

“So just milk alone which goes into every single drink we make has gone up over a dollar in the past year, and in the past 5-6 months alone it’s gone up about 60 cents,” said Isaacson, the owner of Abide Coffeehouse.

Coffee is also about to get more expensive. An unusual drought and cold snap have damaged crops in Brazil.

“There’s been so much climate issues all over the place,” Isaacson stated. “One storm can come through and just ruin their entire crop and then they don’t have anything to sell.”





While the coffee beans Isaacson purchases haven’t gone up in price just yet, everything else has.

“But it’s getting to the point where now every month the number that we’re profiting is getting smaller and smaller and we have to consider an increase of some sort,” Isaacson explains.

Around the corner at pour coffee house, prices have already gone up.

“About a couple months ago we did have to increase our pricing a little bit, just a couple cents like 10, 20 cents because our supplies have gone up in price as well,” said Katie Nelson, an employee at Pour Coffee House.

For both cafes, college students are one of their biggest customers. One student is all about her caffeine.

“We have a lot of coffee in our house. How many cups a day? Probably like three,” student Rebekah Lane said.

But if faced with higher costs, she might consider cutting back.

“I’m a college student so I don’t have a lot of money, so abide not raising their prices is really helpful for me because I can still come here to do my work, get my coffee, and not be worried about spending too much,” Lane explained.

If you want to keep the cost of your cup of joe cheap, you’ll have to order it without all the extras.