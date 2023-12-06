WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mystery has been cracked in Wilkes-Barre and a bank vault that has been locked for years has finally been opened.

That was the reaction of many after the doors of a vault in an old bank building that now houses Abide Coffee House finally opened.

The owner of Abide Coffee House says the locksmith tried for months to get it opened. He was not too hopeful it would ever happen.

“When he first came in we were all like oh yes, and we were here when he first came and started thinking that it was gonna be a quick process and we were waiting and when we heard he was coming in the next day we would come here and wait and wait and hopefully, hopefully and then we kind of lost hope as it got further and further, but he never. He never got discouraged,” said Dan Shission the co-owner of Abide Coffee House.

But the day finally came.

“After you know 6 months of trying he came in he fished something through the top of it and a couple of pounds of the hammer and it popped open,” Shission added.

Locksmith, Walt Zera was on a mission, and after 53 years in the business of opening locks, Zera was not giving up. He says something like this would usually take a day or two but this vault was different.

“That’s probably the hardest vault door I’ve drilled open, to be honest with you,” stated Walt Zera, a consultant for Northeastern Security System.

28/22 News asked him what kept him going and the reason he didn’t give up.

“I wasn’t about to let one door ruin my record, ’cause I’ve opened everything I’ve ever tried to open,” added Zera.

After months of trying to crack the code, everyone was shocked when they saw what was inside.

“What was here was tools from the previous owner,” continued Shission.

The great treasure many expected to be inside was not there it was something quite ordinary.

“I thought well maybe there were ledgers a few dollar bills scattered maybe um shelves you know nothing that would be out of the ordinary,” said M. Moses Andrade of Nanticoke.

“There was no money there was no gold um stuff like that we were hoping but we knew It probably wouldn’t be in there,” explained Shission.

The coffee house plans to use the vault now for storage.