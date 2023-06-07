EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality across the state.

The DEP states smoke from Canadian wildfires is contributing to high levels of fine particulate matter in the air.

Pennsylvania residents should limit their outdoor activities especially:

Older people, children

Those who are active outdoors

Those with lung or respiratory conditions such as Asthma Emphysema Bronchitis



Thick smoke will continue to blanket our area Wednesday afternoon and evening, improving some overnight and Thursday.

Some areas, including Southeast Pennsylvania, could reach Code Purple conditions. To stay up to date with the current air conditions follow the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Twitter.