EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WBRE) — After most of the day being a Code Orange, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action for the state.

According to the DEP, smoke from wildfires burning in Canada will likely increase throughout the day in eastern Pennsylvania with some relief on Saturday.

Residents should reduce or eliminate their outdoor activities especially:

Children

Older people

People who exercise or work outdoors

People with lung respiratory conditions such as Asthma Emphysema Bronchitis



Residents in the impacted areas are asked help reduce particulate matter in the air by:

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment

Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips

Limiting engine idling

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use

To keep up to date with the air quality in your area check airnow.gov.