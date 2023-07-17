EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Code Orange Air Quality for all of Pennsylvania.

The DEP states that a Code Orange Air Quality warning advises people to limit their outdoor activity. The warning especially concerns children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems such as:

asthma

emphysema

bronchitis

Residents and businesses are encouraged not to burn leaves, trash, and other materials. People are also encouraged to avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

The Code Orange comes from fine particle matter being in the air from wildfires.

To keep up to date with the air quality in your area check airnow.gov.