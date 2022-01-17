Code Blue: Williamsport church opens doors for anyone in need of shelter overnight

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First United Methodist Church in Williamsport opened its doors last week for anyone needing shelter at night.

The church will do this every day from January until the end of March.

Church volunteers will be screening everyone’s temperature before they enter and keep blankets and supplies labeled for each person. This limits the amount of exposure they have to one another.

The church is in need of more volunteers to help its Code Blue program.

They will be offering meals as well as a place to sleep.

