WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the CODE BLUE designation for Wednesday through Friday.

Mayor George C. Brown has announced Wilkes-Barre will issue the CODE BLUE designation for the evenings of Wednesday, December 20th, Thursday, December 21st, and Friday, December 22nd due to severe cold temperatures.

A Code Blue is initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts windchill temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 10 inches or more.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program will be administered by Keystone Mission. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Innovation Center, 90 East Union Street, Wilkes-Barre.

During Code Blue, the shelter will be open to guests’ arrival between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

People interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program or seeking more information about the program should contact Keystone Mission by phone at (570) 871-4795 Ex. 404 or by sending an email to Volunteer@KeystoneMission.org.