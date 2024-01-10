WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor George C. Brown has announced that the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the CODE BLUE designation for multiple days this week.

Officials say due to the severe cold temperatures they have issued a COLD BLUE for January 11, January 13, January 14, and January 15.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Innovation on 90 East Union Street in Wilkes Barre. The shelter will be open for guest arrival from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

Mayor Brown notes a CODE BLUE is initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts windchill temperatures to be 20 degrees or lower or when snow is expected of 10 inches or more.

The public will also be notified of a CODE BLUE situation by a blue light on Public Square in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, officials continued.

People interested in volunteering to assist with the CODE BLUE Program or seeking more information about the program should contact Keystone Mission by phone at (570) 871-4795 Ex. 404 or by sending an email to Volunteer@KeystoneMission.org.