WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor George C. Brown has announced that the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the CODE BLUE designation for several evenings this week.

Officials say the CODE BLUE will be enacted the nights of Tuesday, January 2, Wednesday, January 3, Friday, January 5, Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7 due to severely cold temperatures.

The CODE BLUE Emergency Shelter Program will be administered by Keystone Mission and the shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Innovation Center, 90 East Union Street, Wilkes-Barre.

During a CODE BLUE, the shelter will be open to guests’ arrival between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

The city will assist with the administration of the program by making the determination when a CODE BLUE designation is necessary, publicizing when it will be in effect, and having city personnel attempt to notify the homeless of the activation of a CODE BLUE.

A CODE BLUE is initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts windchill temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 10 inches or more. The public will also be notified of a Code Blue situation by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

People interested in volunteering to assist with the CODE BLUE Program or seeking more information about the program should contact Keystone Mission by phone at (570) 871-4795 Ex. 404 or by sending an email to Volunteer@KeystoneMission.org.