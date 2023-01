SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In anticipation of incoming temperature drops, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for the upcoming weekend.

According to the release, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Friday January 13, and Saturday, January 14.

The Keystone Mission will be running the Weston Field house at 982 Providence Road as a shelter from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.