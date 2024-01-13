LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have announced a ‘CODE BLUE’ in Lackawanna County due to a frigid weather alert.

The ‘CODE BLUE’ is in effect beginning Saturday, January 13, and ending at noon on January 21.

Officials say Lackawanna County temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower and an extension of the alert may be issued.

The following locations will be available for homeless individuals during the CODE BLUE:

Keystone Mission, Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, (doors generally open at 8:00 p.m. based on the organization’s weekly schedule and close at 7:00 a.m. Weekend hours vary. Individuals are asked to enter at the side door near the basketball courts.)

St. Anthony’s Haven, 409 Olive Street, Scranton, (hours: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.)

Community Intervention Center, 445 North 6th Avenue, Scranton, (hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

The release states the goal of ‘CODE BLUE’ is to notify people of the extreme conditions, provide them with information related to health and wellness in the cold weather, and publicize the locations of emergency homeless shelters that area social service agencies operate.