LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners are declaring a “Code Blue” frigid weather alert.

Lackawanna County officials say a “Code Blue” is in effect beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, and ending at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29.

During a “Code Blue” alert, homeless individuals can access an emergency shelter at the following locations:

Keystone Mission, Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road (open at 8:00 p.m.)

St. Anthony’s Haven, 409 Olive Street, Scranton, (7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.)

Community Intervention Center, 445 North 6th Avenue, Scranton, (8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

A “Code Blue” alert is issued when the forecasted temperature in Lackawanna County is expected to reach 20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.