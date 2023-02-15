SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials have issued a ‘Code Blue’ designation for this upcoming Friday.

Due to overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and wintry weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton is declaring a ‘Code Blue’ for Friday, February 17, officials say.

Keystone Mission will open the Weston Field House at 982 Providence Road as an emergency shelter from 8:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. the following day.

For more information regarding the ‘Code Blue’ classification, visit the City of Scranton’s website.