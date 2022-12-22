WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ‘Code Blue’ advisory has been enacted in the City of Wilkes-Barre for upcoming dates.

According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ classification beginning Friday evening, December 23 through the morning of Wednesday, December 28 due to severely cold temperatures.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at the Keystone Mission 290 Parkview Circle, in Wilkes-Barre. During a Code Blue, the shelter will be open to guests beginning at 9:00 p.m. and will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

The public will also be notified of a Code Blue situation by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Officials say a Code Blue will be initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches or more.

Anyone interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program should Contact Keystone Mission at 570-871-4795; ext: 410 or by sending an email.