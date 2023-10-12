WILKES-BARRE (WBRE/WYOU) — As we head into the winter months, many children will need coats to help them stay warm, and thanks to you our viewers we were able to accomplish that.

28/22 News hosted its second annual Coat for Kids Drive where we were at several locations, including outside our studios in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

On Thursday, all the donated coats were picked up by Cintas. They will now be washed and given to the Salvation Army where they can distribute them to those in need.

Overall, nearly one thousand new and gently used coats were collected this year. We thank you all for your support and for making our drive a huge success.