SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Might not think about winter when you think about outdoor cornhole, but that’s exactly what was on the minds of organizers of a fundraiser in Scranton.

Scranton firefighters held a cornhole tournament and concert today at VFW post 25 on Rockwell Avenue.

Proceeds will go toward purchasing coats for disadvantaged children to make sure they are able to stay warm when the weather gets cold.

Funds will also be used to provide hats and gloves to kids in need.

“You know, we want to show them that, you know, we have their backs, you know, when things aren’t really working out for them for whatever reason. you know, and for us, it’s good for us, you know, it makes us feel good,” says Kyle Savage a firefighter at the Scranton Fire Department.

Scranton firefighters say they hope to make the cornhole tournament an annual event.