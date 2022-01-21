Cloud of smoke visible as tractor-trailer catches fire on Interstate 380

MONROE COUNTY, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WRBE/WYOU) — Police and firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer that caught fire around 9:00 Friday morning on Interstate 380.

State troopers say Interstate the 80 West exit, going towards Scranton off of Interstate 380 is closed.







Courtesy: PennDOT

A PennDOT traffic camera showed a long line of traffic backed up along the interstate. For the latest road conditions drivers are encouraged to visit the PA511 website.

There is no further information as to what started the fire yet. This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will bring you information as we learn more.