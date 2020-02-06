A Closure, meetings and a protest expected in Scranton School District Thursday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A plan is now in place to get students back to class in the Scranton School District Friday. This comes as Northeast Intermediate remains closed due to lead and asbestos problems.



After a week off, the students at Northeast Intermediate are going back to class Friday, but it’s causing a lot of concern for parents.

The students at Northeast Intermediate are being split up between South and West Scranton Intermediate Schools.

All 8th grade students will attend South along with the 7th grade “green team”. All 6th grade students and 7th grade “white team” will be attending West Scranton Intermediate.

Parents who have students with autistic, emotional support or life skills will be contacted individually by Thursday.

For transportation needs, anyone who currently receives transportation should arrive at their bus stop 15 minutes early.

For those who currently walk to school there will be a shuttle system that takes the students to their new school leaving from Northeast Intermidiate at 8:30am.

Due to all of these changes, the school is holding two meetings Thursday night. One at 4:30pm at South Scranton Intermediate School auditorium and the second meeting at 6pm at West Scranton High School auditorium.

Parents aren’t happy about these changes and are planning a protest at the school administration building Thursday at noon.