PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Temporary lane closures and traffic delays are to be expected on September 17 and 18 on the SR 309 North Cross Valley bridge.

The temporary southbound driving lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. each day. Workers will be preparing to re-open the Exit 3 offramp from SR 309 SB to River St., SR 2004.

PennDOT did not say what day the ramp would reopen. The work is weather dependent.