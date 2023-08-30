LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After four years of preparation, close to a thousand people will take off for one of NEPA’s largest road races, and event organizers and local first responders want safety to lead the way.

On Sunday, 958 people will make their racing mark across the Wyoming Valley in the premier 10-mile-long Wyoming Valley Run. There are locals, out-of-staters, and even people from other countries looking to cross that finish line here in Wilkes-Barre.

This Labor Day weekend, walkers, runners, and cyclists will embark on what’s being called NEPA’s flattest and fastest inclusive road race.

“You go up about 80 and you come down about 120 feet so you are going to go downhill more than you are going uphill,” said Run Director Ben Robinson.

The race will begin in Pittston and run through West Pittston, Exeter, Wyoming, Forty Fort, Kingston, and finish in Wilkes-Barre.

It will be the first long race for some and a stepping stone to a half or full marathon for others.

“The fact that we get to go through seven municipalities and bring the valley together,” Robinson explained.

Melissa Delfino has run over 40 marathon races but this is her first ever 10-mile run, which is the perfect distance she says for anyone.

“10 miles is long enough to be a challenge, but not long enough to beat your body up so much, and it’s right here in our community!” said Delfino.

Walkers will begin their race at 7:00 a.m., Hand cyclists will begin theirs at 7:50 a.m., and runners will start at 8:00 a.m.

Organizers say raising money for 5 charities is at the heart of the race, but safety is at the forefront.

“Without the people of the race, we have nothing. so first and foremost they are our priority,” Race Management Company Manager Justin Sandy.

About every mile and a half there will be a restroom and a table with water and Gatorade. There will also be five aid stations along the way.

Event organizers plan to donate over $10,000 to the charities.

“Our number one goal is obviously the safety of runners, walkers, and bikers. be careful of the traffic.be patient. it’s for a good cause,” said Wyoming Area Regional Police Department Chief Michael Turner.

People can park at Mohegan Pennsylvania where a shuttle service will be provided in lots C and D to take runners to and from the starting line. Those using the shuttle service in the morning are advised to arrive early at 6:00 a.m.

You can find out more about the event and the roads affected online.