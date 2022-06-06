ALLISON TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a woman from Allison Township, in Clinton County was scammed out of $250 when she tried to buy a dog online.

State police say on May 15 the 57-year-old woman reported she was looking to buy a puppy and came across a Facebook ad for a Yorkie.

The victim said she paid a $250 deposit by PayPal to the scammer, then lost all contact once the deposit was completed, according to troopers.

Troopers are investigating the situation.