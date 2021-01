LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Jamie Lynne Jackson is in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas Thursday for her full preliminary hearing.

Jackson faces charges of homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child among others stemming from the death of her nephew, 9-year-old Anson Stover on November 30.

Jackson has been detained in the Clinton County Correctional Facility.

