WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 31-year-old Alex Mardis was last seen on October 31st at the Wayne Township boat launch at Alan Gardner Memorial Park.





He has been missing for more than 100 days.

His family continues to search for him even though police say they have no evidence or leads.

PA State Police at Lamar are handling the investigation.

