LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Clinton County man has been sentenced to state prison for selling methamphetamine.

According to Clinton County District Attorney’s Office on May 16 Judge Michael F. Salisbury sentenced Kyle James St. Clair to four to nine years in state prison.

In March a jury found St. Clair guilty of dealing methamphetamine and suboxone in central Pa.

Through an investigation, the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office states St. Clair made a sale to a confidential informant on 3 separate occasions in 2022.

The District Attorney said St. Clair testified claiming it wasn’t him and when he was questioned how the confidential informant got the drugs he had no explanation.

St. Clair was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance, officials say.

Judge Salisbury notes St. Clair has been sentenced to serve up to nine years in state prison.