LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Beech Creek man is sentenced to serve 55 years in prison for raping a child in May 2021.

Justin Etters, 30, will serve up to 55 years in a State Correctional Institution for raping an 8-year-old boy in May. Judge Salisbury commented that Etters is a “monster who must be removed from society.”

Etters was also found to be a sexually violent predator and if he is granted parole after serving 12 years must register as a sex offender.