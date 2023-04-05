LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a jury unanimously found a Clinton County man guilty of dealing methamphetamine and suboxone in central Pa.

On March 31, the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office said a jury unanimously found 38-year-old Kyle James St. Clair, from Beech Creek, guilty of selling drugs in 2022.

Court officials said Assistant District Attorney Edward Furguson offered testimony from a confidential informant (CI) that described three events where St. Clair sold drugs to the CI.

Investigators said St. Clair sold the CI buprenorphine and methamphetamine three times at different locations between February and March of 2022.

The District Attorney stated St. Clair testified claiming it wasn’t him.

The jury unanimously found St. Clair guilty of three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and other related charges according to District Attorney Dave Strouse.

Strouse said St. Clair faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. His sentencing is tentatively scheduled for May 16, 2023.