BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 29-year-old man from Blanchard died after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning, according to state police.

The crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Railroad Street. Police say the victim was driving at a high rate of speed when he traveled off the road and crashed into a tree.

A police report indicates the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries during impact.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.