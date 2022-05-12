SOUTH AVIS, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A leader in the medical marijuana industry has found its permanent Pennsylvania home in Clinton County.

Terrapin announced that it has bought its medical marijuana grower and processor facility in the 180 block of Henry Street in South Avis.

Terrapin says that since 2018 they have invested around $30 million in operations and improvements, including a $15 million expansion that is planned to be completed in June.

“Our partnership with this community has helped us serve more Pennsylvania patients than ever, invest in a growing workforce, and give back in ways that strengthen us all.” Chris Woods, Terrapin founder and Chief Executive

Terrapin says this purchase will add new jobs to the area in addition to its 125 Pennsylvanian employees who grow, process, and package cannabis.

The company also employs around 40 employees from VetForce, a veteran-owned and operated security and transport firm that Terrapin employs.