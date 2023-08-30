PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The start of the new school year is just days away for some students and they’re getting ready to head back to class with a few changes this year. Wilkes-Barre Area School District is launching a new program to help make sure the students are safe.

Wednesday afternoon, clear backpacks were distributed to students in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District at Solomon-Plains Education Complex. The principal, along with the school district, hopes these new backpacks will ease people’s minds about safety.

“Things are changing you know throughout the United States with safety and security, and providing this book bags, it’s just gonna add an extra layer of, you know, safety and comfort to our students our facility, and our family,” said Justin Correll, Principal of the Solomon-Plains Education Complex.

The principal Correll added with everything going on involving school safety in the country these new backpacks are just one more way to help keep students safe.

However, not all students are happy about this change as they are concerned about privacy.

“I like my old bag more, because we all need privacy it’s not like we gonna hide stuff or whatever, but we all need privacy,” said Solomon-Plains Education Complex student Jeam Monceoo.

“I don’t really like that, because I might not have something bad, but I might have something private in my backpack, and I don’t want, like, everyone to see it,” said Solomon-Plains Education Complex student Deyla Garza.

Although students are required to use the clear backpacks provided, they can still bring their other bags- but they will be checked when students arrive at school.

“So students can still bring purses, they can still bring lunchboxes um sporting equipment they can still bring in designated sporting bags, but everything is subject to securities screening as they come in. Everything will be checked all of our students, um, in the middle and high school level definitely go through metal detectors,” said Correll.

Still, many of the students say the new clear bags are pointless.

“I feel like the book bags aren’t doing anything, and I feel like my old book bag looked better, and we have to keep it inside our lockers anyways, which we had to do with our regular book bags, so I find no point in them,” said Solomon-Plains Education Complex student Kenya Kellerwalker.

“It’s clear, like, who wants a clear bag? I don’t think it’s gonna last too long. They’re gonna find something and then they’re gonna have to change it back, the rule,” said Solomon-Plains Education Complex student Jeam Monceoo.

28/22 News did speak with one student who is looking forward to using his new backpack.

“This backpack is pretty cool and I’m probably gonna put my key chains on it,” said Solomon-Plains Education Complex student Jacob Yachna.

Additional information on the school policies can be found online.