Cleanup underway as late night storms leave damage across the area

WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Late night storms downed trees and power lines across our region and even damaged buildings. The cleanup is now underway.

Scranton, Dickson City, South Abington and Clinton Townships are just some of the areas that took a hit during Wednesday night’s storm.

“It went from a beautiful peaceful day to all of a sudden absolute chaos. My wife had ran outside to grab her hanging plants off the house here so they didn’t get destroyed. And within moments the power was flashing,” said John Fabiseski of Factoryville.

“And the lights went out, bang, and they stayed out until two o’clock this morning,” said former WYOU weatherman Derry Bird, also of Factoryville.

The storm caused damage to Aaron’s in the Green Ridge Shopping Plaza, leaving it temporarily closed.

Thousands were in the dark and a handful of schools in the area needed to adjust their schedules.

Summit Christian Academy, located along Griffin Pond Road, initially was on a delay. Shortly after 8 a.m., they decided to close because of all of the problems caused by the storm.

The Keystone College Campus was hoping to open at noon.

“A lot of debris, fallen trees, some power lines are down,” said Paul Dalbo, a Keystone College maintenance worker.

Bird and his wife Nancy have called this area “home” for 50 years. They say storms like this one are to be expected.

“If you live here, and work here, you are going to deal with thunderstorms every now and then. And they can be pretty good ones, vicious ones,” said Bird.

“It was an inconvenience, but we are just grateful for all the men and women out there that worked to get the service back on,” said Fabiseski.