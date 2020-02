BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Crews are cleaning up a fuel spill at a gas station in Berwick.

It happened just before 6AM at Freas Convenience at the corner of North Warren Street and Freas Avenue.

We’re told a truck spilled gallons of fuel while delivering to the gas station Thursday morning.







The DEP is on the scene evaluating the spill.

The convenience store is open to patrons, but gas in unavailable while the spill gets cleaned up.

No word yet exactly how much fuel was spilled.