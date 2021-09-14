Cleanup begins after storm downs multiple trees in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cleanup has begun in Berwick after storms brought down trees and utility lines across Columbia County Monday night.

A tree crashed into Rosewood Apartments Building in Berwick Monday night due to the heavy lighting storm that crossed the region.





Eyewitness News spoke with the resident who lives in the apartment hit by the falling tree. She said luckily no damage was done to the inside, just to the wall outside.

A resident who lives in the building next door said it was the worst storm she’s heard or seen in years.

Multiple other trees were down in the neighborhood as well. The pictures below are from a scene on the 1400 block of Fairview Avenue in Berwick Monday night.





The fire chief told Eyewitness News wires and poles were taken down and utility meters were ripped off of homes. One man who is on oxygen had to be evacuated.

Reporter Thomas Battle will have more on the storm damage in Berwick on later additions of Eyewitness News.