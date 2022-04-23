SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lackawanna County businesses and organizations came out to celebrate earth day.

The Lackawanna County Office of environmental sustainability hosted the event on the courthouse square.

The event featured artists, music, and even environmentally friendly crafts for kids. Besides having fun, the crowd also learned more about sustainability and recycling.

“Just a nice day to bring some awareness to these awesome groups and just to celebrate,” said Nicole Shapiro, recycling coordinator in Lackawanna County.

The office of sustainability encourages people to learn more about recycling, head over to the county’s website for more information.