SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Intense downpours turned deadly after last night’s storms. On Sunday, locals are recovering from the extensive damage caused by flooding and officials are authorizing a declaration of disaster emergency for Lackawanna County.

At Northern Boulevard in South Abington Township was where flooding turned deadly due to Saturday night’s storm.

The Lackawanna Coroner is not releasing any information until notifying all family members of the woman who died in Saturday night’s floods.

On Sunday, residents and businesses are left to clean up and pick up the pieces of what’s left.

Streets became rivers after torrential downpours flooded streets across Lackawanna County, leading to the death of a woman in South Abington Township.

Coroner Timothy Rowland confirmed a woman was transported to the hospital around 9:30 p.m. and died shortly after her arrival.

The amount and severity of the storm took everyone by surprise.

“It was fine, and then within a span of five, ten minutes, all hell broke loose,” said Andrea Powers of Clarks Summit.

That’s how one resident on Northern Boulevard describes the storm Saturday night. It came down heavy and made its way down to Scranton where it also caused damage.

One woman says she was on her way to drop her daughter off at her dad’s when she turned around because something did not feel right.

“It’s scary you don’t think these things can happen here in northeastern Pennsylvania. This is a Florida, Georgia, South Carolina with a hurricane type of event and um and it can happen here,” Powers explained.

Although they are all safe she is left with some damage.

“My sub pump failed because it just couldn’t keep up and we were just brewing water out of my garage door so luckily I got about a foot of water in my garage and basement but nothing touched the hot water heater or the furnace,” Powers continued.

Another neighbor who’s been there for over a decade says this is the first time he’s seen something like this.

“I’ve been here 18 years now, and I can’t remember to rainstorm that intense with that much lightning and that much rain all at once. You know it just was hot unbelievable and just amount of water that was coming off the roofs, coming down the driveways, is coming down the road, and we had to move our cars out of the road. Just make sure that they didn’t float down the road,” said Clarks Summit resident Mark Malikowski.

The storm has affected several people in the area, including businesses, some of which don’t know what rebuilding looks like just quite yet.

The owner of Armetta’s Restaurant and Pizza, Erin Mclaughlin, says when the storm hit Saturday night during their dinner hours, the main priority was to keep everyone safe

“It just came out of nowhere it was raining and the next thing you know it, like, it’s like the ocean just coming in from all different angles and we you know we just tried to work together. We had customers inside that we were trying to stay as calm as possible in the water to not get to them,” said Mclaughlin.

She also says that everything in the basement is gone including equipment and food. They are currently using bags of flower to keep water out.

“This is my whole world, the staff is my family, and I just, its everything. I’d be devastated without it,” Mclaughlin added.

The South Abington School District Superintendent canceled classes on Monday and in Clarks Summit, the Wright Center for Community Health will close due to flood damage.

As for traffic, most of the roads are so badly damaged, they will remain closed till further notice.