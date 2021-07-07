Claws “n” Paws is without power and water caused by storm damage

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Many P-P-L electric utility customers are still without power after yesterday’s storm.

Claws ”n” Paws wild animal park had to close today because of no power or water. Tree limbs fell onto power lines at the park, luckily no animals were hurt and no structures were damaged.

Crews spent most of the day cleaning up and making sure all the animals had food and water.

“We’re making due there. We have a couple of generators running. So we are trying to get dishes washed. Things that you don’t think of that we need to run this place” said Deborah Maines.

It’s unclear when power will be restored. Park officials ask guests to monitor its Facebook page for updates on when they will reopen.