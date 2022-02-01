Classic cars destroyed in Schuylkill County barn fire

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in North Manheim Township Tuesday morning left a barn in shambles.

The fire broke out around 7:00 a.m. in a pole barn on East Second Mountain Road. Housed in the barn were multiple classic cars that were destroyed in the fire. The remote location of the barn and frigid temperatures made things difficult for crews, according to firefighters.

Part of East Second Mountain Road is still closed as crews are still on scene. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has been called.

