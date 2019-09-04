Classes Help Families Plan for the Future

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pocono Mountains United Way is offering low-income families classes to help them plan for the future.

Getting Ahead classes will be held in several locations over the next few months.

The United Way has partnered with Pocono Services for Families to offer some of the classes at the Mountain Center In Tobyhanna as well the East Stroudsburg location.

Volunteers will also provide childcare during class time so parents can learn to set goals about their future.

“The goal is to have individuals who are put on a path to financial stability and they do this by exploring their own resources, the resources of the community and make plans for the future,” Said Misozi Houston, Financial Stability Manager Poconos United Way.

The first class begins Wednesday night at Faith United Methodist Church in Stroudsburg. They hope to partner with other community agencies to help expand the program as well.

Click here to learn more